Meet the 1.5 tonne unmanned drone capable of flying a human being at nearly 200 kph

After 15 years of development, an Israeli tech firm is optimistic it can finally get its 1.5 tonne people-carrying drone off the ground and into the market.

The Cormorant aircraft, billed as a flying car capable of transporting 500kg of weight and travelling at 115 mph (or 186 kph), completed its first automated solo flight in November, taking off, flying and landing by itself.

Developers Urban Aeronautics believe militaries working in hostile environments will be main consumer of the vehicle, which uses internal rotors to fly rather than helicopter propellers, when it hits the market in 2020. It’s estimated to cost $14 million USD.

“Just imagine a dirty bomb in a city and a chemical substance or something else and this vehicle can come in robotically, remotely piloted, come in to the street and decontaminate an area,” Urban Aeronautics founder and CEO Rafi Yoeli told Reuters.

Yoeli set up the company, based in Yavne, central Israel, in 2001 to create the vehicle, which he says is safer than a helicopter as it can fly in between buildings and below power lines without the risk of blade strikes.

However, there is still plenty of work required before the 2020 launch.

The vehicle is yet to meet all Federal Aviation Administration standards and November’s test also saw small issues with conflicting data sent by sensors but Yoeli said he was pleased the automation worked as required.

Janina Frankel-Yoeli, vice president marketing at Urban Aeronautics, said the Cormorant, named after an aquatic bird, marked a new phase in aviation.

-With files from AP’s Vivian Salama and Lilita C. Baldor