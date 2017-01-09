Sentence expected in 2008 Mission deaths

The last of the four men to plead guilty in the 2008 double homicides of Lisa Dudley and her boyfriend Guthrie McKay is expected to hear his sentence Monday morning.

Thomas Robert Holden pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit murder back in September.

Dudley and McKay were brutally murdered more than eight years ago. They were shot and left for dead in a Mission home on Sept. 18, 2008.

On that day, Mission RCMP responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Shaw Street in Mission. Patrols went out but could not find anything.

Then, on Sept. 22, Mission RCMP were called to a home on Greenwood Drive as two bodies had been found inside a home. Dudley and McKay were the victims of gunshot wounds. McKay was pronounced dead at the scene. Dudley was left paralyzed but was still alive. She died while en route to the hospital.

Holden’s guilty plea in September brought some relief for the families of the victims, who are still asking for an inquest into the case.

“We had no expectations of anything right from the beginning, so any success we have achieved along the way is a huge elation for us,” McKay’s mother told reporters at the time.

Archive video: Global News reporter Rumina Daya has details from the investigation from 2012.

Another man involved in the targeted murders, Bruce Main, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder in 2011. He was sentenced to eight years in jail in 2013.

Dudley and McKay were running a marijuana grow-op in their home. Main helped out Dudley at the grow-op and was the one who led the killers to the home.

On May 13, 2011 Jack Douglas Woodruff was also charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the case. Ten months after he was charged he plead guilty to both counts and is currently serving a life sentence. Another man involved, Justin Andrew Mackinnon, was also charged with two counts of first-degree murder in 2011 and was sentenced to seven years in jail.

In 2013, Dudley’s mother claimed the RCMP failed to properly investigate a shooting that led to her daughter’s death.

A neighbour called 9-1-1 to report that he and another resident heard six gunshots followed by what sounded like crashing and yelling, according to Surakka’s lawsuit. The neighbour also told the 911 operator where in the neighbourhood he believed the sound came from.

But when RCMP officers responded in two separate cars, they drove around the area for a short time and left, without getting out of their vehicles to investigate the reported shooting or talk to the neighbours who called 911, the lawsuit says.

Dudley was found by a neighbour four days later.

The case also prompted the RCMP to change its policy to require officers to speak directly to a caller who dials 911.