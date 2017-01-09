Arrest warrant issued for man who escaped lawful custody in northern Sask.

RCMP in northern Saskatchewan are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who escaped lawful custody.

This past weekend, officers had been called to a complaint and arrested Donovan Misponas, 31, for violence-related offences.

On Sunday morning, Misponas was taken to a medical clinic in Pinehouse, Sask. He escaped custody and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Misponas currently facings charges that include assaulting a police officer, uttering threats, resisting arrest and mischief under $5,000.

He is described as being of First Nations descent, five-foot seven and 140 pounds. Misponas has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pinehouse RCMP at 306-884-2400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.