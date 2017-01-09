Crime
Arrest warrant issued for man who escaped lawful custody in northern Sask.

Saskatchewan RCMP are seeking the public's help in locating Donovan Misponas, who escaped lawful custody this past weekend.

Saskatchewan RCMP / Supplied
RCMP in northern Saskatchewan are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who escaped lawful custody.

This past weekend, officers had been called to a complaint and arrested Donovan Misponas, 31, for violence-related offences.

On Sunday morning, Misponas was taken to a medical clinic in Pinehouse, Sask. He escaped custody and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Misponas currently facings charges that include assaulting a police officer, uttering threats, resisting arrest and mischief under $5,000.

He is described as being of First Nations descent, five-foot seven and 140 pounds. Misponas has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pinehouse RCMP at 306-884-2400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

