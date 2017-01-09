Snow, winter weather, prompts school closures Monday
A A
Snow and winter weather conditions have prompted some school closures on Monday Jan. 9.
All schools in the following districts are closed today:
- Fraser-Cascade (SD 78)
- Chilliwack (SD 33)
A snowfall warning remains in effect for the following regions:
- Fraser Canyon
- Eastern Fraser Valley
- Haida Gwaii
- Howe Sound
- Nicola
- Whistler
Some of the highways are expected to get some snow this morning, making driving conditions hazardous.
Up to five centimetres of snow is expected to fall on the Sea to Sky Highway.
The Coquihalla Highway, from Hope to Merritt, is expected to get about 15 centimetres of snow. It is expected to turn to flurries this afternoon.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments