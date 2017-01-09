Weather
January 9, 2017 8:58 am
Updated: January 9, 2017 9:20 am

Snow, winter weather, prompts school closures Monday

Amy Judd is one of Global BC's web producers, co-host of Trending Now BC, and also appears on BC1 By Online News Producer  Global News

A previous snowfall on the Sea to Sky Highway

Jeremy Hunka/Global News
A A

Snow and winter weather conditions have prompted some school closures on Monday Jan. 9.

All schools in the following districts are closed today:

  • Fraser-Cascade (SD 78)
  • Chilliwack (SD 33)

A snowfall warning remains in effect for the following regions:

  • Fraser Canyon
  • Eastern Fraser Valley
  • Haida Gwaii
  • Howe Sound
  • Nicola
  • Whistler

Some of the highways are expected to get some snow this morning, making driving conditions hazardous.

Up to five centimetres of snow is expected to fall on the Sea to Sky Highway.

The Coquihalla Highway, from Hope to Merritt, is expected to get about 15 centimetres of snow. It is expected to turn to flurries this afternoon.

Global News

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
BC weather
Coquihalla Highway
Schools Closed
Sea-to-Sky Highway
Snow
Snowfall

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News