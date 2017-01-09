Snow, winter weather, prompts school closures Monday

Snow and winter weather conditions have prompted some school closures on Monday Jan. 9.

All schools in the following districts are closed today:

Fraser-Cascade (SD 78)

Chilliwack (SD 33)

A snowfall warning remains in effect for the following regions:

Fraser Canyon

Eastern Fraser Valley

Haida Gwaii

Howe Sound

Nicola

Whistler

Some of the highways are expected to get some snow this morning, making driving conditions hazardous.

Up to five centimetres of snow is expected to fall on the Sea to Sky Highway.

The Coquihalla Highway, from Hope to Merritt, is expected to get about 15 centimetres of snow. It is expected to turn to flurries this afternoon.