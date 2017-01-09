Sherbrook Pool reopening after years of costly repairs

WINNIPEG — More than four years after closing down for repairs, Winnipeg’s oldest swimming pool is finally reopening Monday.

Sherbrook Pool first closed in 2012 because of structural problems. The 86-year-old building was plagued with drainage issues, electrical issues and corroded steel beams that hold up the roof.

RELATED: Swim club will make a splash again at Sherbrook Pool in 2016

The renovations were expected to cost around $4 million and the city, province and Kinsmen Club of Winnipeg covered the bill.

It was slated to reopen in May 2016, but the city pushed back the date as some of the drain connections surrounding the pool were leaking.

The city is holding a media conference Monday morning for a ribbon cutting ceremony.