Brandon woman arrested for stabbing taxi driver’s face with pen
WINNIPEG – Police in Brandon, Man. said they arrested a woman for stabbing a taxicab driver with a pen.
On Friday, police received a call from a taxicab driver who said an intoxicated female passenger was being difficult.
Police said the woman grabbed a pen and stabbed the driver on the side of his face. Police said that’s when the driver left the vehicle and the woman jumped behind the wheel and drove a short distance before crashing into a snowbank after seeing police.
A 19-year-old Brandon woman was arrested on scene.
The victim was taken to the hospital by ambulance where he was admitted overnight for treatment.
