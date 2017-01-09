Brandon woman arrested for stabbing taxi driver’s face with pen

WINNIPEG – Police in Brandon, Man. said they arrested a woman for stabbing a taxicab driver with a pen.

On Friday, police received a call from a taxicab driver who said an intoxicated female passenger was being difficult.

Police said the woman grabbed a pen and stabbed the driver on the side of his face. Police said that’s when the driver left the vehicle and the woman jumped behind the wheel and drove a short distance before crashing into a snowbank after seeing police.

A 19-year-old Brandon woman was arrested on scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital by ambulance where he was admitted overnight for treatment.