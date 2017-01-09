Hugh’s Room in Toronto abruptly shuts down amid financial troubles

Hugh’s Room, considered as one of Toronto’s top intimate music venues, closed its doors this weekend citing financial troubles.

“To all our supporters – performers, audience, and staff – I am sincerely sorry to have to say that Hugh’s Room has reached a point of insolvency,” owner Richard Carson said in a statement posted on the venue’s website.

The west-end Toronto club and restaurant located on Dundas Street West abruptly cancelled a James Taylor tribute concert on Friday leading many to speculate about the venue’s future.

Hugh’s Room, which opened in 2001 and holds a capacity of 200 patrons, was home to Toronto’s eclectic music scene.

Ron Sexsmith, who recently performed at a Bacharach tribute show last year, expressed his sadness over the closure on Twitter.

Sad to hear about the closing of Hugh's Room, one of Toronto's best listening

venues. Here we are at last years Bacharach tribute show RS pic.twitter.com/tezQtefrbO — Ron Sexsmith (@RonSexsmith) January 9, 2017

Hugh’s Room has reportedly been under financial strain for quite some time and is currently looking at options going forward.

“More information will be available over the next few days as to how we can proceed from here, but at this time we are closing our doors until we can see what options are available to us,” the venue said in a statement.

Darn it. One of the best local Toronto live music clubs is closing its doors @HughsRoom thank you for your amazing support over the years. 🎼 — Julian Taylor (@byjuliantaylor) January 8, 2017

RIP Hugh's Room, Toronto… what a wonderful venue, so many great acts passed through your doors. #LiveMusic — Citizen Jane (@CitizenJaneMus) January 9, 2017

@midgeure1 @HughsRoom So incredibly sad as I saw u a few months back at Hugh's Room. An incredible place to see talented artists in a relaxed, cozy atmosphere. — Andie (@Andiecip) January 9, 2017

Very sad to hear of the closure of Hugh's Room. Toronto's finest venue, in my opinion, and one I had the good fortune to perform in once. — Terry Fernihough (@trfernihough) January 9, 2017

Such a shame that Hugh's Room is closing…a big loss for Toronto and music in the city. — Dr. Frances Flint (@PsychSportMed) January 9, 2017

Such sad news that Hugh's Room is closing! Went to many shows there with my brother. — Rondi Adamson (@rondia) January 9, 2017

Sad to hear that Hugh's Room has closed. I saw the Skydiggers many times there. — Glen MacDonald (@GlennyMac1) January 9, 2017