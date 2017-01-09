Hugh’s Room in Toronto abruptly shuts down amid financial troubles
Hugh’s Room, considered as one of Toronto’s top intimate music venues, closed its doors this weekend citing financial troubles.
“To all our supporters – performers, audience, and staff – I am sincerely sorry to have to say that Hugh’s Room has reached a point of insolvency,” owner Richard Carson said in a statement posted on the venue’s website.
The west-end Toronto club and restaurant located on Dundas Street West abruptly cancelled a James Taylor tribute concert on Friday leading many to speculate about the venue’s future.
Hugh’s Room, which opened in 2001 and holds a capacity of 200 patrons, was home to Toronto’s eclectic music scene.
Ron Sexsmith, who recently performed at a Bacharach tribute show last year, expressed his sadness over the closure on Twitter.
Hugh’s Room has reportedly been under financial strain for quite some time and is currently looking at options going forward.
“More information will be available over the next few days as to how we can proceed from here, but at this time we are closing our doors until we can see what options are available to us,” the venue said in a statement.
