Westboro Elementary School closed Monday due to water main break

A spokesperson for Elk Island Public Schools said Westboro Elementary School will be closed Monday January ninth because of a water main break.

The school is located in Sherwood Park on Strathcona Drive.

“We anticipate that repairs will be finished by Tuesday, January 10 but will advise parents directly if that is not the case,” Laura McNabb said.

Parents are being asked not to send their children to school or the bus stop as all classes are cancelled.

Updates can also be found on the school’s website.