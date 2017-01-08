Canada
January 8, 2017 4:58 pm
Updated: January 8, 2017 5:30 pm

Memorial service held for Milton, Ont. woman killed in Turkey nightclub attack

By Staff The Canadian Press

WATCH: Friends and family gathered in Mississauga on Sunday to pay their last respects to Alaa Al-Muhandis. She was one of the victims of the New Year’s Eve shooting at a nightclub in Turkey.

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. – A cousin of the Ontario woman killed in the New Year’s Eve terrorist attack in Turkey says his family feels empty without her.

Ammar Abdul-Raheem spoke at the memorial service of Alaa Al-Muhandis, who was one of 39 people killed when a gunman opened fire at an Istanbul nightclub during New Year’s Eve celebrations.

WATCH: Video shows aftermath of deadly attack inside Istanbul nightclub

Abdul-Raheem said his cousin, a 29-year-old mother of two, was always there for friends and family when they needed her.

Cars filled the parking lots and lined the street outside a Mississauga, Ont., banquet hall where mourners gathered for the service.

READ MORE: Canadian among 39 killed in Turkey nightclub shooting

A family friend, Kamal Degistam, said the hall was packed past its 300-person capacity.

