January 8, 2017 4:26 pm

Wintry mix of snow, rain and freezing rain expected across South Coast Sunday

jill slattery By Online Producer  Global News
File/Darryl Dyck / The Canadian Press
More winter weather is expected to hit Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley and much of the B.C. South Coast Sunday afternoon.

Updated weather warnings from Environment Canada say a possible mix of rain and snow will land in Metro Vancouver and Sunshine Coast later today, turning to rain Sunday evening.

Further east in the Fraser Valley, a chance of freezing rain could wreak havoc on roads and power infrastructure in Chilliwack, Abbotsford and surrounding areas. At higher elevations, like the Coquihalla Highway summit, up to 15 cm of snow is expected by Sunday night.

Howe Sound along Highway 99 to Squamish and Whistler is also under a snowfall warning with 15 cm expected by Monday morning.

Communities inland and on the east coast of Vancouver Island should also expect between 10 and 15 cm of snow, sometimes combined with rain.

In B.C.’s Interior, the system is also expected to drop 10 cm of snow on the Okanagan Valley before easing up on Monday. Warnings are also in effect for the Shuswap, the North Thompson and the South Thompson with up to 10 cm of precipitation expected.

After the storm passes later on Monday, sun and freezing temperatures will return to Metro Vancouver for most of the week.

