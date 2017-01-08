Snowfall warning for the B.C. interior

Environment Canada has issued several snowfall warnings for the B.C. interior.

Pacific moisture is expected to move over the Arctic air to produce heavy snowfall across B.C.’s interior.

Travel will be difficult on mountain passes, especially on the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt where 15 centimetres of snow is expected.

That system is also expected to drop 10 centimetres of snow on the Okanagan Valley before easing up on Monday.

Warnings are also in effect for the Shuswap, the North Thompson and the South Thompson with up to 10 centimetres of precipitation expected.

Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

For further information visit the Environment Canada website.