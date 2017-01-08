Toddler found outdoors in diapers in Toronto’s west end, police investigating

Toronto police say a child was found outdoors Sunday afternoon clad only in a diaper.

The boy, believed to be about a year and a half old, was found in Toronto’s west end outside an apartment building in the Keele & Eglinton area.

Police say a passerby got the child out of the cold and put him in her car until officers arrived.

Police & passerby warming up 1.5 year old boy in car & police jacket. Passerby found him Keele/Eglinton, outside, in diapers. #44656 ^vk — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) January 8, 2017

An ambulance was called and the boy was checked over but police say he was not taken to hospital.

Officers say the boy’s mother was located and they are investigating how the child ended up outdoors.

The temperature in Toronto Sunday afternoon was hovering around -9 degrees Celsius.