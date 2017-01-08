Crime
January 8, 2017 3:26 pm
Updated: January 8, 2017 3:38 pm

Security footage shows moment Fort Lauderdale airport shooter opens fire

By Kelli Kennedy The Associated Press

WARNING: Viewer Discretion is Advised. TMZ has obtained security footage, which may be part of the FBI investigation, of the alleged Fort Lauderdale airport shooter starting to open fire on passengers. It's unknown how TMZ obtained the security footage.

A A

TMZ has released video footage that the website says shows the initial seconds of the deadly airport shooting in Florida last week.

The 20-second recording posted onto TMZ’s website shows a man walking through the baggage claim area at the Fort Lauderdale airport. The man then pulls a handgun from his waistband, starts firing and runs.

TMZ does not say where it obtained the video, although it appears to be from a surveillance camera.

READ MORE: Death penalty sought for Fort Lauderdale airport shooting suspect

Esteban Santiago is facing federal charges in the aftermath of the shooting that killed five people, injured six and left thousands of travellers stranded and terrified.

WATCH: Cellphone video shows local authorities entering Ft. Lauderdale airport

Santiago could face the death penalty if convicted of the charges he faces.

The 26-year-old Santiago is an Iraq war veteran. He was born in New Jersey and grew up in Puerto Rico.

Global News

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Airport shooting
Esteban Santiago
FBI
Florida airport
Florida airport shooting
Fort Lauderdale airport
Fort Lauderdale airport shooting
Fort Lauderdale footage
TMZ footage
us shooting

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News