Suspects arrested in connection with Victoria donation jar theft

Two men suspected in the theft of a donation jar have been arrested by Victoria police.

Officers received multiple tips after releasing surveillance video of a man walking up to a table and snatching a container with $160 inside.

The jar belonged to a young golfer who is raising money to take part in a tournament in Scotland.

Police said one of the suspects was taken into custody and later released.

The other man was arrested Saturday and given a court date and conditions.

Upon his release, however, he allegedly damaged a door at the police station. He was re-arrested and held for a tele-bail hearing Sunday morning.