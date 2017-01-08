Suspects arrested in connection with Victoria donation jar theft
Two men suspected in the theft of a donation jar have been arrested by Victoria police.
Officers received multiple tips after releasing surveillance video of a man walking up to a table and snatching a container with $160 inside.
The jar belonged to a young golfer who is raising money to take part in a tournament in Scotland.
Police said one of the suspects was taken into custody and later released.
The other man was arrested Saturday and given a court date and conditions.
Upon his release, however, he allegedly damaged a door at the police station. He was re-arrested and held for a tele-bail hearing Sunday morning.
