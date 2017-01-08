Donation jar
January 8, 2017 3:04 pm
Updated: January 8, 2017 3:17 pm

Suspects arrested in connection with Victoria donation jar theft

ja headshot 2 By Online News Producer  Global News

WATCH: Police released surveillance video of an alleged theft in Victoria.

A A

Two men suspected in the theft of a donation jar have been arrested by Victoria police.

Officers received multiple tips after releasing surveillance video of a man walking up to a table and snatching a container with $160 inside.

The jar belonged to a young golfer who is raising money to take part in a tournament in Scotland.

Police said one of the suspects was taken into custody and later released.

The other man was arrested Saturday and given a court date and conditions.

Upon his release, however, he allegedly damaged a door at the police station. He was re-arrested and held for a tele-bail hearing Sunday morning.

Global News

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Donation jar
Victoria theft

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News