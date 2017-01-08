Reports of shots fired in community of Martindale Saturday

Police were called to reports of shots fired at a home in Martindale Court N.E. at around 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

According to police, the person living at the house called and said he heard shots and saw several men fleeing his backyard.

Police said there was no evidence of damage to the house but one shell casing was found.

A neighbour, who did not want to give her name, said she heard one shot fired Saturday night.

Police continue to investigate.