Cat and dog rescued from Calgary storage locker

Police were called to reports of muffled animal sounds coming from a storage locker at Access Storage on 48 Street and 80 Avenue southeast at around 11 a.m. Friday.

Police found two pets when they arrived, a cat and dog, inside a storage locker. The cat’s mouth had been taped.

“The animals were located after officers gained entry into the storage locker. The dog was found in a kennel, among boxes that were in the storage locker. The cat was also found in a travel cage,” Det. Andy Nguyen, with Calgary Police, said.

Police said the cat appeared to have some tape over its head and face.

Both animals were taken to a veterinary clinic to receive medical attention.

“Both of them are doing fine and the tape that was on the cat was removed at the clinic,” Det. Nguyen said.

“At this point, we are only confirming that the animals are in our care and stable – health wise,” Philip Fulton Manager, with the Calgary Humane Society, said.

Police and the Calgary Humane Society continue to investigate why the animals were in the storage locker and ownership of the animals.

Police said the person who rented the locker has an outstanding warrant for an animal bylaw offence.