Kelowna Rockets beat Kamloops Blazers in a shootout

The Kelowna Rockets downed the Kamloops Blazers 3-2 in a shootout Saturday night at home.

Nick Merkley scored in the first period, his 10th goal of the season.

The Blazers made it onto the scoreboard early in the second to tie the game 1-1.

Kamloops was awarded a penalty shot late in the second and made good on it.

The third period began with Kamloops in the lead 2-1.

Newly acquired Rocket Reid Gardner put away his first goal for Kelowna, evening the score 2-2.

Neither team managed to score in overtime and the game went to a shootout.

It was Kole Lind who scored to put the Rockets ahead 3-2 and win the game.

The Rockets play again on Wednesday in Victoria when they take on the Royals.