Police investigate 2 separate stabbings in Downtown Vancouver

Two men are recovering in hospital after two separate stabbing incidents in Downtown Vancouver early Sunday morning.

An elderly man was stabbed in the back while walking in the Granville Entertainment District just after 3 a.m. The attacker fled before police arrived and the victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

While investigating the attack, officers were approached by another stabbing victim. Police believe the second attack may have been the result of a disagreement.

Both men are expected to make a full recovery.

No arrests have been made in either case.

Vancouver police said it is unknown whether the incidents are connected.