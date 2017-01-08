Air quality advisory lifted for Lavington
The Ministry of Environment has lifted the air quality advisory imposed on Lavington on Thursday.
The advisory was put in place because of a high level of particulate in the air.
Smoke reduction has helped to improve air quality, and changing weather conditions are expected to improve air quality further over the next few days.
More information on air quality can be found at www.bcairquality.ca.
