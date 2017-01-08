Edmonton Oilers farm team playing in the rain Saturday

It’s been a soggy few days in Bakersfield, but members of the Bakersfield Condors weren’t expecting to actually play in the rain.

Just a bit wet out there… pic.twitter.com/uZksOOB3t4 — Tom Gazzola (@TomGazzola) January 8, 2017

The Edmonton Oilers farm team had an outdoor game scheduled at the Bakersfield College Memorial Stadium Saturday.

The team took on the Ontario Reign in the AHL’s annual Outdoor Classic.

But the problem with playing outdoor hockey in California is that it might rain.

The rain is starting to let up a little, but you can still see the players' wakes in the water #OutdoorClassic — Bakersfield Condors (@Condors) January 8, 2017

The teams started playing, then came the rain and they kept going.

Oilers TV Host Tom Gazzola tweeted video of the sloppy action in the second period when it started pouring.

Start of the 2nd period. pic.twitter.com/VQHPzZZpK2 — Tom Gazzola (@TomGazzola) January 8, 2017

It’s not the first time this has happened.

The rain fell back in 2015 when the Condors took on the Stockton Heat during an outdoor game in Sacramento at Raley Field.

The good news: Saturday’s rainy conditions paid off for the Condors with a 3-2 overtime win.