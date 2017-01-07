In photos: Athletes from across north America take part in Sunridge Ski Cross Challenge

On a cold January weekend in Edmonton over 120 ski cross athletes from across north America are hoping to make history.

The Sunridge Alpine Ski Team is hosting its second annual Sunridge Ski Cross Challenge.

Trials began Friday and will continue through the weekend.

A spokesperson for Canada Ski Cross describes this weekend’s NorAm Cup Race as a stepping stone for the world cup.

“Our athletes are competing right now for the overall NorAm title and whoever wins that, wins a spot on the world cup for next year, so it’s basically the biggest races we have in north America,” Lauren Kecera, sport development manager.

Younger competitors are participating in the Western Ski Cross Race.

“Some of the best up and coming ski cross racers from across Canada are here,” Kucera said.