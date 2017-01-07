B.C.’s largest Rubik’s Cube competition draws hundreds to compete for world record

About 150 super-fans from 11 countries took part in the largest Rubik’s Cube competition in B.C. at the Vancouver Convention Centre this weekend.

Organizers were hoping to see a new world record, but no one was able to come close to it – 4.73 seconds – for completing a three-by-three Rubik’s Cube.

With so many in attendance, it seems the game is getting a bit of a comeback.

“It’s definitely coming back,” said Christopher De Asis from the World Cube Association.

“It went away for a while and through the use of these competitions, it’s definitely growing. This is the biggest competition Vancouver has ever had.”

De Asis credits the internet for the game’s return, saying that anyone can look up how to play it online whereas before they had to figure it out through trial-and-error or learn from a friend.

“Nowadays you can look things up online and be able to do it in a day on your own.”