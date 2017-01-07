Family of fire victims grateful for community support after death of two-year-old

The East Vancouver family whose Nootka Street home went up in flames on Thursday is thanking the community for the help they’ve received.

Two twin toddlers were sleeping when a pair of space heaters in their bedroom caught fire on Thursday afternoon. Their mother ran to try and save them from the blaze, but a two-year-old girl did not make it out alive.

Three people, including the mother, were sent to hospital with burns and smoke inhalation.

Shortly after the tragedy, a GoFundMe page was created to help the family get back on their feet. So far, almost $30,000 has been raised.

“I want to say thank you so much on behalf of everybody, because we’ve never been in this situation and you never want to be in a situation like this,” Gabby Gabidia, a member of the extended family, told Global News.

“I’m so amazed to see so much help from people that don’t know us, and from people that do and love us and when there’s an emergency they’re there right away. I’m so grateful and we’re all so grateful.”

Gabidia says the most urgent concern is finding the family a place to live. They are all currently staying in a local hotel.

With two young children, the family is unsure of where they will end up but are hoping someone will come forward to help them return to their East Vancouver neighbourhood of Renfrew-Collingwood.

Donations can be made to the family through GoFundMe.