More than 100 crashes on icy southern Alberta roads Saturday

It was another slipper day on Calgary roads, as emergency crews responded to dozens of collisions Saturday.

A major trouble spot was north of the city on the QEII Highway, where several vehicles littered the ditch.

Tow trucks were on hand to pull out the long line of abandoned vehicles.

EMS said luckily there were no serious injuries reported in any of the crashes.

Police said they received reports of 108 crashes throughout the day as of 5 p.m.

The cold weather is expected to continue.

Global weather anchor Gemma Lynne Stroobant said increasing clouds and a chance of flurries is expected overnight and into early Sunday morning.

Sunday, Calgarians can expect a temperature in the low -20s C for most of the day with flurries likely in the evening, and heavier snow possible for Monday.