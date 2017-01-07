‘It’s really necessary’: Peachland neighbourhood asked to conserve water following landslide

It could be a month or more before things are back to normal in a Peachland neighbourhood affected by a landslide on Friday.

City staff had noticed cracks in the sidewalk and in the ground in the area just north of Antlers Beach several days before the ground gave way.

Witnesses say the slide came down in less than 10 seconds.

“It was the most amazing thing I ever witnessed,” Jack Heynsbergen said.

The slide brought down a several metre stretch of Renfrew Road onto Highway 97.

City staff had already shut down the highway in anticipation of the landslide, and it remained closed for several hours before the debris was cleaned up.

Power was cut to several homes, and the force of the debris coming down broke a sewer line.

Pumper trucks flushed the lines and a sewage bypass should be in place by next week, but the 60 or so homes in the neighbourhood are still being asked to conserve water.

“We still are urging residents to limit showers and washing machines and dishwashers and that sort of thing,” Peachland Operations Director Joe Mitchell said.

Flag crews are on Renfrew Road to allow access to local residents.

Everyone else is being asked to stay away.

Geotechical crews are still investigating the cause of the slide, but say the homes on the hillside are safe.

There will be a council meeting for the District of Peachland on Tuesday, where the cost of repairs will be discussed, as well as where the money will come from.

with files from Lauren Pullen