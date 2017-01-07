Stolen hockey sticks to honour Cooper Nemeth all returned to his family

WINNIPEG — All of the hockey sticks stolen in December intended to honour Cooper Nemeth have been returned to his family as of Saturday.

The hockey sticks were intended to honour the Winnipeg teen, killed in February of last year, by being used to build a bench. There were 40 sticks in the shed, and 15 were stolen in December.

READ MORE: Hockey sticks intended to honour Cooper Nemeth stolen from his parents’ garage

On Saturday, Winnipeg Police announced that all sticks had been found and returned to the Nemeth family.



Story continues below Pleased to report the last of the missing Cooper Nemeth hockey sticks have now been recovered. Family thanks the public for their help. — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) January 7, 2017

A spokesperson for the family said they were returned by a good samaritan. According to the family, the good samaritan found the hockey sticks, and contacted Norms Skate Shop in Gateway to connect with the Nemeth family.

“Fellow had bought them off someone else, he knew the story about them so he put them away [until] he could get a hold of us,” said the family spokesperson.

All sticks were returned and the family is thanking everyone for helping in the search for the sticks.

On Feb. 13, 2016, Nemeth went missing after leaving a house party in the Valley Gardens area. His body was found days later in a bin outside a house on Bayne Crescent, not far from where he was last seen.

On Feb. 21, Winnipeg police charged Nicolas Bell-Wright with second-degree murder in the death of Nemeth. His trial has not started yet.