This week on Focus Montreal: Jan. 7

Focus Montreal introduces Montrealers to people who are shaping our community and bringing their stories into focus.

It airs on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 7:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and at midnight.

Take a look at who we’re meeting this week on Focus Montreal:

Personalized cancer treatments

Quebec patients dealing with cancer, now have the option to personalize their treatments.

Exactis Innovation is a Montreal-based non-profit organization that aims to improve cancer survivorship.

Its latest initiative called Personalize my Treatment (PMT), is a digital cancer registry that stores patients’ genetic data and matches cancer patients to clinical trials for new targeted therapies.

Doctor Gerald Batist, co-founder of Exactis Innovation and director of the Segal Cancer Centre at the Jewish General Hospital, dropped by Focus Montreal accompanied by his patient Manon Ouellette to discuss the new initiative.

Severe Weather Network

Snow, hail ice wind — the start of the New Year has brought some stormy weather to the province.

While many have been complaining about it, one Montrealer is enjoying it quite a bit — but not for the reasons you might think.

Mark Sirois has become a much-talked-about amateur meteorologist.

While families were settling in for the holidays, Sirois was tracking the weather.

His weather sleuthing has earned him the respect of many a weather watcher and many fans on social media.

Sirois’ “Southern Quebec Severe Weather Network” Facebook page has over 7,000 likes and counting.

Marc Sirois sat down with Global’s Paola Samuel to discuss his growing popularity.

Time to quit smoking?

The New Year often comes with new resolutions.

For some smokers, it’s the perfect time to try and give up the habit and that’s where the “Quit to Win! Challenge.”

For an 18th straight year those who want to curb their addiction just need to sign up.

The challenge offers support to Quebec’s 1.5 million smokers, who want to butt out.

Denyse Lecat, a nurse and event organizer dropped by Focus Montreal to talk about the challenge and how it works.