Alberta woman stabs relative ‘multiple times,’ charged with aggravated assault

A 31-year-old woman was arrested and charged after RCMP say she stabbed a family member multiple times in a High River, Alta. home.

Mounties said they responded to a call from EMS about a “potentially suicidal female” Friday morning.

When they arrived on scene, RCMP found a family member who had been stabbed multiple times.

The victim was taken to hospital where she is recovering from serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Laurie Baynham, 31, has been charged with aggravated assault.

She was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Okotoks on Jan. 10.

High River is about 70 kilometres south of Calgary.