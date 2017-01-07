Crime
January 7, 2017 4:20 pm
Updated: January 7, 2017 4:21 pm

Alberta woman stabs relative ‘multiple times,’ charged with aggravated assault

Emily Mertz By Web Producer  Global News

RCMP are investigating after a woman was stabbed several times by a female relative.

Darrel Patton | Global News
A A

A 31-year-old woman was arrested and charged after RCMP say she stabbed a family member multiple times in a High River, Alta. home.

Mounties said they responded to a call from EMS about a “potentially suicidal female” Friday morning.

When they arrived on scene, RCMP found a family member who had been stabbed multiple times.

The victim was taken to hospital where she is recovering from serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Laurie Baynham, 31, has been charged with aggravated assault.

She was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Okotoks on Jan. 10.

High River is about 70 kilometres south of Calgary.

Global News

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc

Report an error
Aggravated Assault
Alberta crime
Alberta RCMP
High River
High River RCMP
Okotoks
southern alberta
Stabbing

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Global News