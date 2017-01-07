Albertans flying through Calgary International Airport react to Fort Lauderdale shooting

People flying in and out of Calgary’s International Airport were still in shock Saturday about the shooting that happened at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport this week.

Though many said this tragic incident won’t affect whether or not they travel to the U.S., most people told Global News that the guidelines for travelling with firearms need to be more strict.

Arif Budhwani was travelling to Amsterdam and said the current firearms rules are a concern.

“You shouldn’t be able to get to that level going through with the gun in a suitcase. I think security should improve,” Budwani said. “I guess I haven’t given it that much thought, but obviously it is a concern. Will it change the way I travel? We’ll see.”

According to Transport Canada, it is perfectly legal to bring a gun and ammunition in a checked bag but they must be packed in separate containers and firearms must be unloaded.

However, firearms and ammunition are never permitted as carry-on luggage.

Sandy Hendry had just returned from a trip in the U.S. when he heard the news about the shooting.

“They (rules) should be changed,” Hendry said. “I think in Canada we are on the right track in carrying guns.”

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, a popular gateway for Canadians heading to Florida, was thrown into chaos Friday afternoon when a shooting left five people dead and more wounded in Terminal 2’s baggage area.