Red Cross relocates 5 families after apartment fire in NDG

Five families were forced from their homes after an apartment fire on Grand Boulevard in Montreal’s Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough.

The fire started at around 10 p.m. Friday in the basement of the residential building located at 2185 Grand Blvd.

Martin Galarneau, chief of operations for the Montreal fire department said the three-alarm fire was quickly brought under control.

No one was injured in the blaze but five units were damaged, forcing 12 people from their homes.

The Red Cross is helping those residents find temporary accommodations.

Galarneau said the cause of the fire was a faulty electrical system in a basement suite.