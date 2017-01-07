Rig catches fire, closes highway in eastern Alberta

Officials were forced to shut down a section of highway near St. Paul, Alta. for several hours Saturday after a service rig caught fire.

An Alberta Emergency Alert issued at around 1 p.m. Saturday said Highway 881 northbound between Township Roads 592 and 594 would be closed “for a number of hours.”

Motorists were asked to avoid the area and find another route.

The area is approximately 200 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.