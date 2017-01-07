Traffic
January 7, 2017 3:16 pm

Rig catches fire, closes highway in eastern Alberta

Emily Mertz By Web Producer  Global News

St. Paul, Alta. is about 200 km northeast of Edmonton.

Credit: Google Earth
A A

Officials were forced to shut down a section of highway near St. Paul, Alta. for several hours Saturday after a service rig caught fire.

An Alberta Emergency Alert issued at around 1 p.m. Saturday said Highway 881 northbound between Township Roads 592 and 594 would be closed “for a number of hours.”

Motorists were asked to avoid the area and find another route.

The area is approximately 200 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

Global News

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc

Report an error
Alberta Emergency Alert
Alberta traffic
eastern Alberta
highway 881
St. Paul
Township Road 592
Township Road 594

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News