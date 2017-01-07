Manitobans leave Nations Cup with a silver medal

Canada’s reign of the Nations Cup has come to an end with a 1-0 loss to Finland in the gold medal game of this year’s tournament in Füssen, GER.

Michelle Karvinen scored the only goal of the game 4:38 into the second period. Canadian goalie Emerance Maschmeyer turned aside 17 shots in the loss.

Canada’s roster included Neepawa’s Halli Krzyzaniak and Mallard’s Brigette Lacquette. Both Manitobans play defence and finish the international women’s hockey tournament with an assist each.

Manitoba Bisons forward Venla Hovi suited up for Finland.

The silver medal is Canada’s second in the history of the Nations Cup. The country has won the tournament 11 times including in five of the last seven years.