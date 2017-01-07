Aussies not allowed to ride on back of utes at Summernats after man dies

Nearly 100,000 people are expected to attend the Street Machine Summernats car festival in Canberra this weekend but “revheads” will no longer be allowed to ride on the back of “utes” after a man died from a fall on opening day.

An ute is an Australian term for a car with a flatbed on the back, like an El Camino, while a revhead is a muscle car enthusiast.

The Summernats is an Australian festival which says it “delivers four days of high octane extreme auto action including Australia’s top street machine judging competition, the world’s biggest and best burnout battle, two nights of massive concerts, horsepower heroics, and more.”

It was created by “renowned revhead Chic Henry in 1988.”

The festival includes several different competitions, concerts and a large retail trade show.

On Thursday, Luke Newsome fell off the back of his friend’s ute as it made its way around the “cruise route.” The 30-year-old died in hospital the following afternoon, according to Yahoo News Australia.

Soon after Newsome suffered an injury, all entrants to the festival were sent a text message from Summernats officials, banning people from riding on the back of flat tray vehicles at the event.

Police are said to be investigating the incident.

“We were very distressed about it but certainly nothing in comparison to the distress and unhappiness that would’ve been experienced by the family and friends of the young man,” Summernats co-owner Andy Lopez told reporters on Saturday.

Some of the action at the Street Machine Summernats:

@maxmoefoe what's more Aussie then going to the good old skids at the summernats… Btw max I love you as a youtuber! Your the best Aussie! pic.twitter.com/FEgXoMqetn — Aaron (@blazecosplay) January 7, 2017

Because who needs tyres @summernatscarfestival #summernats #burnout #shredded A photo posted by kimblee16 (@kimblee16) on Jan 7, 2017 at 4:12am PST