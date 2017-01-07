Recipe: Prawns with Lemongrass Coconut and Fresh Herbs

Chef Wayne Sych of Joe Fortes Seafood & Chophouse shares a recipe for prawns with Lemongrass coconut and fresh herbs

Ingredients

-1.5 lbs. prawns peeled & deveined

-15 ml vegetable oil

-480 ml coconut milk

-1 stalk lemon grass, bruised and cut into 3” lengths

-10 ml ground coriander

-5 ml ground cumin

-7.5 ml paprika

-2.5 ml turmeric

-2.5 ml cayenne pepper

-4 cloves garlic crushed

-5 ml fresh grated ginger

-15 ml tomato paste

-1 red pepper, roasted, peeled, seeded and finely chopped

-30 ml fresh basil, torn

-30 ml chopped fresh cilantro

-Juice of ½ lime

-Salt to taste

Method

Heat oil over medium heat and add the garlic and ginger, sauté 2 minutes; add the cumin, coriander, paprika, tumeric and cayenne pepper, stir until fragrant. Mix in the tomato paste, chopped red pepper, coconut milk and lemon grass, let simmer 5 minutes add the prawns and cook until prawns turn opaque 3-4 minutes. Squeeze lime juice over the prawns, stir in the fresh cilantro and basil, season with salt, remove lemongrass and serve.

Makes 4 Servings

