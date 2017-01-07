Recipe: Prawns with Lemongrass Coconut and Fresh Herbs
Chef Wayne Sych of Joe Fortes Seafood & Chophouse shares a recipe for prawns with Lemongrass coconut and fresh herbs
Ingredients
-1.5 lbs. prawns peeled & deveined
-15 ml vegetable oil
-480 ml coconut milk
-1 stalk lemon grass, bruised and cut into 3” lengths
-10 ml ground coriander
-5 ml ground cumin
-7.5 ml paprika
-2.5 ml turmeric
-2.5 ml cayenne pepper
-4 cloves garlic crushed
-5 ml fresh grated ginger
-15 ml tomato paste
-1 red pepper, roasted, peeled, seeded and finely chopped
-30 ml fresh basil, torn
-30 ml chopped fresh cilantro
-Juice of ½ lime
-Salt to taste
Method
Heat oil over medium heat and add the garlic and ginger, sauté 2 minutes; add the cumin, coriander, paprika, tumeric and cayenne pepper, stir until fragrant. Mix in the tomato paste, chopped red pepper, coconut milk and lemon grass, let simmer 5 minutes add the prawns and cook until prawns turn opaque 3-4 minutes. Squeeze lime juice over the prawns, stir in the fresh cilantro and basil, season with salt, remove lemongrass and serve.
Makes 4 Servings
More Global BC recipes are available here
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments