Officials warn of ER overcrowding in 2 Montreal-area hospitals

Officials were warning residents Saturday to avoid heading to the Maisonneuve-Rosemont and Santa Cabrini hospital emergency rooms, which are overcrowded.

The agency responsible for the hospitals, the Centre intégré universitaire de santé et de services sociaux de l’Est-de-l’Île-de-Montréal (CIUSSS), is saying they are dealing with unusually high levels of foot traffic.

Do avoid overcrowding, the CIUSSS is reminding residents that alternative options exist for those seeking a quick appointment with a medical professional and that ERs should be reserved for people experiencing serious medical emergencies.

Members of the public are being encouraged to visit a walk-in clinic or call Info-santé 8-1-1, the province’s medical information hotline.

CIUSSS spokesperson Florence Meney said overcrowding at this time of year is not unusual and is due to a high number of cases involving flu, gastroenteritis and people injured after falling on ice.