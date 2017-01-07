Smog warning in effect for Montreal area

A smog warning has been issued by Environment Canada for the greater Montreal area, including Châteauguay, Laval and Longueuil.

High amount of fine particulates are expected and will result in poor air quality, Saturday.

The agency warns that smog can cause complications, especially for children and people with respiratory issues, asthma or heart disease.

Environment Canada recommends that these individuals avoid intense physical activity outdoors until the smog warning is lifted.

According to meteorologists, wood heating is the main source of fine particles that contribute to smog during winter, in Quebec.

To help improve air quality, the agency suggests limiting the use of fireplaces and wood-burning stoves and using public transit more often.