Where to recycle your Christmas tree in B.C. in 2017

With the holidays now over, several municipalities across the province are offering Christmas tree recycling services by donation.

Here is a list of tree-chipping services in B.C. for 2017:

North Vancouver

Jan. 7 & 8 – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Westview Shopping Centre ( Westview Dr.)

Proceeds support Covenant House and North Shore Rescue.

Surrey

Jan. 7 – 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Newton Athletic Park (7395 128 Street)





Guildford Town Centre (10355 152 Street)

All donations go to the Surrey Firefighters Charitable Society.

Jan. 7 and 8 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

North Surrey Senior Secondary Parking Lot (15945 96 Ave, Surrey)

The Rotary Club of Surrey Guildford’s annual Tree Chipping raises money for local charities. A bottle drive will fund the Dry Grad committee to assist in providing a safe environment for North Surrey Senior Secondary School grads.

Langley

Jan. 7 – 8 a.m. to noon

Cloverdale Fuels (20280 102B Ave)

Proceeds benefit the Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation. Cloverdale Fuels will match all donations.

Jan. 7 & 8 – 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Willowbrook Shopping Centre (19705 Fraser Hwy.)

A tree chipping service will raise money for Ride 2Survive, a cycling event that raises funds for cancer research.

Scout groups will host events at Brookswood Secondary, Buckley Park, the Safeway parking lot ( 20871 Fraser Hwy), Walnut Grove Secondary and more.

A full list of Langley events is available here.

Burnaby

Residential Christmas tree collection will take place from Jan. 16 to 27. Please place your tree out for collection on Jan. 16 and it will be collected during these two weeks.

Other parts of B.C.

A full list of 2017 tree recycling services can be found at the Recycling Council of British Columbia website.

Residents are asked to ensure their tree is free of tinsel and any other decorations.