Weather
January 7, 2017 1:50 am

Redditors mock Global Calgary for misreporting temperature as -619C

Jodi Hughes By Weather Anchor  Global Calgary

Fri, Jan 6: A typo in the three-day forecast for southern Alberta on Friday night’s show creates a bit of a shock for the on-air personalities.

Editor’s Note: Reddit post contains offensive language

Yeah, we deserve this one.

There is no doubt it is going to be cold on Sunday, but a mistake on a weather graphic during the 6 o’clock cast on Friday night brought out a cheeky reaction from a number of Calgarians on Reddit.

As we went to the “Three-Day forecast” for Southern Alberta I noticed that I mistakenly reported Sunday’s high temperature as -619 C, rather than -19 C. Being the true professionals that we are, Gord Gillies and I immediately made the most of it:

“Oh…that is COLD on Sunday. That is VERY cold!! Your skin can freeze like ‘that’!”

But in the true Calgary spirit, the conversation continued without us on Reddit when someone posted a picture of the graphic with the title, “Exactly how cold will Sunday be? :D”

A Reddit post from Jan. 6 making fun of a Global Calgary weather error.

Reddit

The comments under were a howl. “RIP guys. We had a good run,” said one user.

“So I should for sure wear a hat?” asked another.

And, of course, Redditors took a few digs at the government in light of the new carbon tax.

Redditors poke fun at the new carbon tax in a Global Calgary weather thread.

Reddit

Rest assured: while it will be cold on Sunday, it should only drop to -19 C versus -619 C.

But in answer to the Reddit response on whether that person should scrap their plans for a “no-pants C-Train ride?”

That’s probably a good idea. No matter what the temperature.

Global News

