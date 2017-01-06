Alberta RCMP met by armed man while seizing guns, drugs from Hinton trailer park

Six people were arrested after guns, drugs and cash were seized at a pair of homes in a Hinton, Alta. trailer park Thursday night.

The RCMP said the seizures were the result of officers executing search warrants in the Sunset Trailer Park at about 9 p.m.

Officers were met by a man with a loaded handgun when they arrived at the first residence but were able to arrest him without any injuries, police said.

Mounties seized items including an assault rifle, three loaded handguns, three long-barreled guns, a “large quantity” of ammunition, knives, swords, illegal drugs and “a large amount” of money.

Police said the raid yielded hazardous materials and equipment that they said may have been used to produce illegal drugs.

Both homes were sealed off by officers and the RCMP’s Clandestine Laboratory Enforcement and Response Team was called in to begin taking apart and removing the materials.

Charges have not yet been laid but are pending, police said.

Hinton is about a three-hour drive west of Edmonton and about a one-hour drive northeast of Jasper.