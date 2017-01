A man has died after being hit by a vehicle in Mississauga Friday evening.

Peel Regional Police said emergency crews were called to Lakeshore Road West at Broadview Avenue, near Mississauga Road, before 7:45 p.m.

#PRPMVC Lakeshore @ Broadview, pedestrian struck

Lakeshore closed both E/B and W/B pic.twitter.com/GY8Qw3aiPE — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) January 7, 2017

The man died at the scene.

Police have closed part of Lakeshore Road West as officers investigate the collision.

More to come.