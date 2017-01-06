Okanagan weekend forecast

Friday, January 06, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 4:30pm:

Expect mostly cloudy conditions this weekend with morning valley cloud to start.

However, we will see the increasing risk of flurries Saturday evening under a southwesterly flow aloft that will drive bands of clouds and flurries into the region.

This persistent flow from the southwest will bring another round of snow Sunday afternoon and evening.

There is some uncertainty about what will happen next week. Signs point to a return of cooler air moving in, and drier conditions are likely.

This weekend’s daytime high range: -10 to -5

~ Duane/Wesla