January 6, 2017 5:29 pm

Police seek Calgary man charged in Stampede stabbing who wasn’t home for curfew checks

Erika Tucker By Online Supervisor  Global News

Calgary police released this photo of Rinato Toy, 22, on Jan. 6, 2016.

Calgary Police Service
Calgary police are asking for the public’s help to find Rinato William Toy, who is wanted on warrants for breach of recognizance conditions. They warn people not to approach him as he has a “significant history of violent crime.”

Global News

Toy, 22, was also charged with aggravated assault after a stabbing at the Calgary Stampede in July 2015. That charge was upgraded to manslaughter after the victim died.

Police said Friday Toy wasn’t at his “approved residence” at the time of two separate curfew checks. He also failed to report to the probation office.

Toy is described as 6’ and approximately 175 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

