Traffic
January 6, 2017 5:08 pm

Debris slide partially blocks Highway 97 in Peachland

By Blaine Gaffney Global News

Highway 97 debris slide at Peachland.

Jeff Martin/Global News
A A

PEACHLAND – Highway 97 traffic through the south end of Peachland was disrupted Friday afternoon because of a debris slide.

The rock and dirt came down a hillside near Renfrew Road just before one o’clock, partially covering one lane of the highway.

Traffic was reduced on one-lane-alternating while a front end loader cleared the material.

traffic-1

It appears the slide originated at Heighway Lane, above the highway, and may have undermined the lane.

There are no reports of any injuries or vehicle damage.

Global News

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
debris slide
Highway 97
peachland
single lane traffic
slide blocks highway

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News