Debris slide partially blocks Highway 97 in Peachland

PEACHLAND – Highway 97 traffic through the south end of Peachland was disrupted Friday afternoon because of a debris slide.

The rock and dirt came down a hillside near Renfrew Road just before one o’clock, partially covering one lane of the highway.

Traffic was reduced on one-lane-alternating while a front end loader cleared the material.

It appears the slide originated at Heighway Lane, above the highway, and may have undermined the lane.

There are no reports of any injuries or vehicle damage.