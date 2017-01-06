Daughter of dog attack victim seeking justice

On December 26, Julie Scott walked home from a World Junior Hockey Championship game with her father John, when something unexpected happened.

“The next thing you know my father is grabbing the back right of his thigh saying ‘I’ve been bit,’” Scott said.

But it was after her father was allegedly bitten that the most surprising thing happened.

She claims the dog’s owner did nothing to help and fled the scene.

“There were people on the street that tried to get the attention of this man because they could see I was yelling at him trying to get him to stop,” Scott said.

Scott managed to catch up to him a few blocks away and got a phone number.

“He said call me if you need anything and he turned away and went up Drummond Street and that’s the last time I saw him,” Scott said.

Scott said she filed a complaint with police, who in turn handed the file over to the city.

A police spokesperson told Global News that no criminal charges can be laid in this case.

Scott said she found out where the dog owner lives, but has not confronted him.

“We do have security cameras and with the photographs I took of the suspect and my security we’re able to identify the suspect.”

Turns out they live in the same downtown condo tower.

Global News tried to reach the dog owner but he didn’t answer his door.

On Friday, the city sent an animal control officer to the man’s home but the dog owner wasn’t there.

“I feel like a dog is only as good as its owner and the owner should take responsibility of his actions,” Scott said.

Without any information about the dog’s medical history, Scott says her father has to be treated for rabies.

He has since returned home to Nova Scotia where Scott said he is continuing his rabies treatment.