Calgary police officer charged with aggravated assault after handcuffed man ‘thrown to the ground’

A Calgary police officer has been charged with aggravated assault after his involvement in an arrest that happened almost two years ago.

Police said Friday a suspect was arrested after officers were called to a home in the 700 block of 9 Street S.W. on May 25, 2015 for a break in. The suspect had reportedly broken into his ex-girlfriend’s home and stolen a “number of items.”

He was found and arrested nearby, then taken to the CPS Court Services Section. Multiple CCTV cameras then captured officers removing the suspect from the back of a police vehicle at about 9:55 p.m.

“At this time an altercation took place between one of the officers and the man, resulting in the man being thrown to the ground while handcuffed,” police said in a Friday statement.

Officers said the suspect received serious head injuries and was taken to hospital, where he later recovered. He was eventually charged with one count of break and enter and three counts of breach of a recognizance order.

The six-year CPS member charged with assault is on administrative leave with status under review, police said Friday.

“The Director of Law Enforcement and ASIRT were notified by CPS the day after and subsequently directed the CPS Professional Standards Section to continue with the investigation,” police said. “A report was approved by ASIRT on May 10, 2016, and forwarded to the Edmonton Crown Prosecutors Office on Sept. 26, 2016.”