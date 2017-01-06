Crime
January 6, 2017 4:35 pm

Woman handed fine, probation for vandalizing Edmonton bus shelters

A bus shelter with its glass shattered at 50 Street and 140 Avenue.

COURTESY: Edmonton Police Service
A 38-year-old woman who pleaded guilty to mischief in a bizarre Edmonton bus shelter vandalism spree last year was sentenced Friday afternoon.

Cynthia Zambrano, 38, was given a conditional discharge for her part in the February 2015 vandalism spree that saw several bus shelters targeted. She must complete 50 hours of community service and pay a $945 fine. Zambrano was also handed 18 months probation.

In February 2015, the Edmonton Police Service was investigating a rash of bus shelter vandalism. More than 70 shelter window panes were destroyed, with costs for cleanup and repairs estimates at $30,000.

Zambrano and Leonardo Autera originally faced more than 40 charges and were accused of using a slingshot and marbles to smash shelters.

READ MORE: Middle-aged man and woman face dozens of charges in connection with Edmonton vandalism spree

Zambrano said she was involved in eight bus shelter vandalisms.

Autera, a 56-year-old from Italy, took his charges to trial and pleaded not guilty to mischief under $5,000 and possession of a weapon. He was later acquitted of the charges.

READ MORE: Italian man acquitted in Edmonton bus shelter vandalism case

Autera testified he came from Italy and lived with Zambrano. The couple was working on a photography project, taking pictures of people at bus stops.

