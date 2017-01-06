Workout playlists that will help you stick to your New Year’s fitness resolutions

It’s one thing to set goals for the New Year; it’s another thing entirely to keep with them – especially when it comes to getting in shape.

There’s one trick, however, that will help keep you motivated and 78 per cent of Canadians say it’s just as important to have as workout clothes and gym equipment: music.

According to a new SOCAN study, having a solid playlist is essential for Canadians for when they hit the gym.

READ MORE: Top 6 weight loss mistakes, according to diet and exercise experts

“[Music] keeps the fitness experience more motivational and enjoyable and keeps the atmosphere high energy,” says Jenn Brown, vice-president of licensing at SOCAN. “Music has an effect on people’s moods and it really plays an important role in people’s lives.

Whether it’s mental or physical, 88 per cent of Canadians agree that there are clear advantages to listening to music when they exercise, and 66 per cent say time passes more quickly when they’re listening to music.

What makes a good song and playlist for the gym?

Taste in music is subjective but if there’s one thing both Jenna Mosher from Ottawa’s JUMP! 106.9 and Stephen Keppler from Edmonton’s Fresh Radio 92.5 agree on, it’s that a song’s energy is important.

For Mosher, that means a lot of Beyoncé and Rihanna.

“A good workout song for me is a strong female driven song,” she says. “One that makes you want to take over the world. I also like a bit of an aggressive beat so I can attack those squats and lunges. It’s all about what empowers you to conquer your health goals and put you in a beast mode.”

To help make your workout a more enjoyable experience, Mosher also suggests listening to feel-good songs that will make you smile.

READ MORE: Study suggests Fitbits don’t help to drop pounds or improve health

A good workout song for Keppler is something that has a build up to it. While he can appreciate a good Top 40 hit, Keppler is all about the ’80s music these days.

“I think you need to look at songs that really get you excited and make you happy and that gets your heart rate up,” he says. “So the beginning needs to have a slow and steady beat… and [it needs to] intensify as it goes along. So while you’re getting warmed up and reach the peak of your workout, the song will reach its peak too.”

Jenna’s list

Working out for Mosher is 80 per cent mental, she says, so she needs music that will help push her in her workout.

Mosher prefers choosing songs that have good rhythm to help pace herself, but also requires a hard-hitting beat to help get her blood pumping.

Check out Mosher’s workout playlist below.

(Videos may contain explicit language and images)

California Love by Tupac ft. Dr. Dre

Doing It by LL Cool J

Goodies by Ciara ft. Petey Pablo

B**ch Better Have My Money by Rihanna

Trust Nobody by Cashmere Cat ft. Selena Gomez

Clique by Kanye West ft. Jay Z and Big Sean

Fake Love by Drake

Stephen’s list

When it comes to choosing songs for your workout playlist, Keppler says pace and tempo is what he feels is most important.

Don’t be afraid to add songs that are a bit slower to help with your breathing and lower your heart rate. These songs are great for endurance training and cool-downs, Keppler says.

He suggests adding the following to your playlist:

Hit Me With Your Best Shot by Pat Benatar

Straight Up by Paula Abdul

Holding Out For a Hero by Bonnie Tyler

Thunderstruck by AC/DC

On Top of the World by Imagine Dragons

Heathens by 21 Pilots

Ex’s and Oh’s by Elle King