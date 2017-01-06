Kelowna Rockets do a deal with Vancouver Giants

KELOWNA – The Kelowna Rockets have made a deal five days before the trade deadline.

Forward Jordan Borstmayer has been sent to the Vancouver Giants in exchange for a conditional 5th round pick.

“It was just a situation where we felt it would be beneficial for both sides if Borstmayer had a change of scenery,” said Rockets general manager Bruce Hamilton. “He deserves more ice time and by circumstance he wasn’t able to get it here. We wish Jordan all the best in Vancouver.”

Borstmayer was in his second full season with the Rockets.

In 96 games, he notched six goals and six assists to go along with 14 penalty minutes.