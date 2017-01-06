Crime
January 6, 2017 3:17 pm

Trailer load of construction tools stolen

By Blaine Gaffney Global News

Construction tools stolen in West Kelowna.

Photo: Crime Stoppers
WEST KELOWNA – It seems it’s going to be more difficult for a theft victim to earn a living.

Thieves in West Kelowna hit the construction tool jackpot in a break-in early New Year’s morning.

Crime Stoppers reports the crooks emptied a trailer in a driveway on the 1100 block of Concord Road.

Some of the stolen tools:

– Dewalt 12″ sliding compound miter saw
– Makita 10″ sliding compound miter saw
– 2 Dewalt chop saw stands
– Dewalt 10″ table saw
– Dewalt 1 gallon compressor
– Milwaukee jobsite radio
– Milwaukee Fuel 18v Sawzall
– Milwaukee 12 v Hackzall
– Milwaukee Fuel 18 v 7 ¼” circular saw

A reward of up to $2000 is possible for information leading to the conviction of the culprits.

Tips can be made to the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers anonymous line at 1-800-222-TIPS or by visiting the organization’s website.

