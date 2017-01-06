Winnipeg Blue Bombers release Kevin Glenn…again

WINNIPEG — For the second time in his career quarterback Kevin Glenn has been released by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The Bombers announced on Friday they had cut loose their one-time starting quarterback.

“The decision was made to grant Kevin the opportunity to explore other options after we informed him we weren’t going to be able to immediately come to an agreement contractually,” Blue Bombers General Manager Kyle Walters said through a media release.

“Given Kevin’s longevity and veteran status in our league, we felt it was appropriate and the right thing to do given the circumstances.”

Glenn, 37, was set to become a free agent in February. He’s been a member of eight of the nine CFL teams over his 16 year professional career.

The Bombers originally released Glenn back in 2009 after they acquired Stefan Lefors in a trade with the Edmonton Eskimos. Glenn returned to the Bombers in a trade with the Montreal Alouettes in September as the Bombers surrendered a fourth round draft pick to re-acquire his rights.

He made just one appearance with the Bombers in 2016 and completed two of his four passes for 16 yards.

The move leaves last year’s third stringer Dominique Davis as their only quarterback under contract for next season. Starting QB Matt Nichols will become a free agent in February.